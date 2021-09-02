Burney Co. Has $4.74 Million Stock Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Burney Co. boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,781 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,684 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $4,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Viking Global Investors LP grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,508,314 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $807,828,000 after acquiring an additional 621,184 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,214,474 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $391,133,000 after acquiring an additional 18,646 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,081,033 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $348,157,000 after acquiring an additional 21,105 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 10.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,080,855 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $347,587,000 after buying an additional 105,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 14.8% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 746,260 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $240,340,000 after buying an additional 96,105 shares in the last quarter. 75.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

In related news, Director John P. Key sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.87, for a total value of $457,870.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,521 shares in the company, valued at $2,070,030.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 6,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.95, for a total value of $2,489,050.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 265,753 shares in the company, valued at $103,630,382.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,569 shares of company stock worth $14,179,621. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

PANW stock traded up $4.92 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $465.22. The company had a trading volume of 18,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,142,267. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $219.34 and a 1-year high of $464.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $394.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $366.52. The company has a market capitalization of $45.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.86 and a beta of 1.39.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.16. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 15.73% and a negative net margin of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $430.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $469.00 to $507.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $490.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $463.69.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Read More: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.