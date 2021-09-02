Burney Co. Increases Position in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Burney Co. grew its stake in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,896 shares during the quarter. Burney Co. owned about 0.10% of First American Financial worth $6,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in First American Financial by 222.9% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,202,091 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $137,300,000 after buying an additional 1,520,016 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in First American Financial by 486.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 357,180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,234,000 after buying an additional 296,257 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in First American Financial by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 750,018 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,489,000 after acquiring an additional 263,433 shares during the period. Lakewood Capital Management LP lifted its position in First American Financial by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 1,431,593 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $81,100,000 after acquiring an additional 230,000 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in First American Financial by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 588,077 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,315,000 after acquiring an additional 197,755 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on FAF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised First American Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on First American Financial from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First American Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.43.

NYSE:FAF traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $69.96. 411 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 717,919. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.44. First American Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $44.05 and a twelve month high of $71.88. The company has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.20.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.46. First American Financial had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 11.95%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that First American Financial Co. will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This is a boost from First American Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.76%.

First American Financial Company Profile

First American Financial Corp. operates as an insurance company. It provides title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. The company operates its business through the following segments: Title Insurance & Services and Specialty Insurance. The Title Insurance & Services segment provides title insurance, escrow, closing services and similar or related financial services domestically and internationally in connection with residential and commercial real estate transactions.

