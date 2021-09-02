C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $52.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.27 million. C3.ai’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of AI traded down $5.44 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $47.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,521,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,560,354. The firm has a market cap of $4.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.94. C3.ai has a 1-year low of $44.35 and a 1-year high of $183.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.79.

AI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of C3.ai from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of C3.ai from $98.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of C3.ai from $98.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of C3.ai from $62.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $167.00 to $96.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.22.

In other C3.ai news, major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 2,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.67, for a total transaction of $156,675,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CTO Edward Y. Abbo sold 34,707 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total value of $1,560,426.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 5,755,410 shares of company stock worth $345,305,587 in the last quarter. 52.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

C3.ai Company Profile

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

