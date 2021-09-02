Cabot (NYSE:CBT) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.850-$5.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.920. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Cabot from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Cabot from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Cabot from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cabot from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Cabot from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cabot has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Shares of Cabot stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $53.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,973. Cabot has a one year low of $34.84 and a one year high of $65.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.84 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $917.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $804.70 million. Cabot had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a positive return on equity of 27.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 77.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cabot will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Cabot’s payout ratio is presently 67.31%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cabot stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,941 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 34,894 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.16% of Cabot worth $5,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.

