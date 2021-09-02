CACHE Gold (CGT) Trading 1.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days

CACHE Gold (CURRENCY:CGT) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 2nd. Over the last seven days, CACHE Gold has traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar. CACHE Gold has a total market cap of $4.18 million and $360,037.00 worth of CACHE Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CACHE Gold coin can currently be bought for $58.32 or 0.00116383 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CACHE Gold alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.66 or 0.00059191 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001995 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002990 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00014253 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 25.5% against the dollar and now trades at $70.02 or 0.00139736 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001996 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $409.40 or 0.00816990 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.00 or 0.00047896 BTC.

CACHE Gold Coin Profile

CACHE Gold (CRYPTO:CGT) is a coin. It was first traded on June 28th, 2018. CACHE Gold’s total supply is 71,774 coins and its circulating supply is 71,674 coins. CACHE Gold’s official Twitter account is @CoingridNZ and its Facebook page is accessible here . CACHE Gold’s official website is cache.gold

According to CryptoCompare, “CACHE Gold token is equivalent to one gram of gold. Each token is backed by physical gold securely stored in a vault. All gold is audited and insured. Gold backing CACHE Gold tokens is publicly verifiable at any time, simply visit the CACHE Explorer to verify CACHE Gold's backing. A token is a unit of account that is tracked on a blockchain platform. CACHE Gold tokens are unique because they are backed by real gold that is redeemable by token holders at any time. CACHE Locked Gold represents gold that backs CACHE Gold tokens. CACHE Locked Gold cannot be unlocked or removed from the vaults unless an equivalent amount of CACHE Gold tokens are redeemed. “

Buying and Selling CACHE Gold

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CACHE Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CACHE Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CACHE Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CACHE Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CACHE Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.