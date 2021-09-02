Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Trading Down 3.5%

Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) dropped 3.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $24.42 and last traded at $24.73. Approximately 9,580 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 532,484 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.62.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. CL King upgraded shares of Caleres from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Caleres from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Caleres from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.87 and a 200-day moving average of $23.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $974.66 million, a P/E ratio of -10.68 and a beta of 2.67.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.65. Caleres had a positive return on equity of 9.24% and a negative net margin of 3.69%. The business had revenue of $675.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $640.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.57) EPS. Caleres’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Caleres, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio is currently -20.00%.

In other news, CFO Ken Hannah sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.85, for a total transaction of $278,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 109,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,061,466.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 1,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total transaction of $33,699.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 612,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,388,606.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,100 shares of company stock valued at $783,709 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Caleres by 124.2% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,213 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Caleres by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,512 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Caleres by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 140,833 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Caleres by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,772 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Caleres by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 33,252 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the last quarter. 83.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear. It operates through the following segments: Famous Footwear, Brand Portfolio, and Other. The Famous Footwear segment provides brand-name athletic, casual, and dress shoes for the entire family. The Brand Portfolio segment offers retailers and consumers a portfolio of brands by designing, developing, sourcing, manufacturing, and marketing branded footwear for women and men.

