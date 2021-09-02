Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $42.79 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) to announce $42.79 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cambridge Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $42.77 million to $42.80 million. Cambridge Bancorp posted sales of $45.90 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Cambridge Bancorp will report full year sales of $171.32 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $171.30 million to $171.35 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $177.48 million, with estimates ranging from $175.76 million to $179.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cambridge Bancorp.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.18. Cambridge Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 29.51%. The business had revenue of $43.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.13 million.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cambridge Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $93.50 price target (down previously from $105.00) on shares of Cambridge Bancorp in a report on Monday, July 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Cambridge Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.88.

CATC stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $85.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,326. Cambridge Bancorp has a 12 month low of $47.75 and a 12 month high of $89.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $598.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. Cambridge Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.36%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 2.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,482 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,949 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Boit C F David bought a new position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 1.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,254 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,708,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. 51.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cambridge Bancorp

Cambridge Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services. It focuses on the wealth management, commercial banking, residential lending, and personal banking services. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

