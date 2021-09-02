Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Given New $178.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) had its price target lifted by Piper Sandler from $140.00 to $178.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $162.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $137.81.

NYSE:CPT opened at $152.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.01, a P/E/G ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. Camden Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $86.19 and a fifty-two week high of $153.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.42.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.97). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 3.50%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.76%.

In other Camden Property Trust news, COO H Malcolm Stewart sold 33,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total transaction of $4,958,478.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 128,635 shares in the company, valued at $19,125,451.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 21,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.80, for a total transaction of $3,175,987.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 258,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,401,262.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 134,143 shares of company stock worth $19,165,726 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,015,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,859,427,000 after purchasing an additional 97,928 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 113.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,034,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $800,532,000 after purchasing an additional 3,208,190 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 1.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,983,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $665,328,000 after purchasing an additional 70,713 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 7.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,628,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $481,404,000 after purchasing an additional 242,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blackstone Inc bought a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the second quarter worth about $317,519,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

