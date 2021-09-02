Canfor Pulp Products (OTCMKTS:CFPUF) Stock Price Down 1%

Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:CFPUF)’s stock price was down 1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.20 and last traded at $5.20. Approximately 148 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 2,415 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.25.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CFPUF shares. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$5.50 price objective (down previously from C$14.50) on shares of Canfor Pulp Products in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Canfor Pulp Products presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.90.

Get Canfor Pulp Products alerts:

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.77.

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies pulp and paper products in Canada, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper. It offers solid wood; bleached and unbleached softwood pulp; and bleached, unbleached, and colored kraft papers.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Canfor Pulp Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canfor Pulp Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.