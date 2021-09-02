Capital Analysts LLC Has $110,000 Stock Holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 72.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 823 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of J. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,279,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,388,000 after acquiring an additional 14,324 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 52.5% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 6.3% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 77,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,046,000 after buying an additional 4,586 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE J opened at $134.72 on Thursday. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.15 and a twelve month high of $145.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.89. The company has a market capitalization of $17.56 billion, a PE ratio of 38.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.16. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. Jacobs Engineering Group’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is 15.33%.

J has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. raised their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Jacobs Engineering Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.25.

Jacobs Engineering Group Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions segments. The company was founded by Joseph J.

