Capital Analysts LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,566 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PGX. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 517.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV acquired a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the first quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 141.4% in the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 5,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Preferred ETF stock opened at $15.18 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.07. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $14.46 and a 52 week high of $15.37.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

