Capital Analysts LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) by 105.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,203 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Vale were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Vale by 4.2% in the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Vale by 1.7% during the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. increased its stake in Vale by 7.6% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 13,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its stake in Vale by 3.1% during the second quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 33,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Vale by 17.5% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,439 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vale stock opened at $19.08 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.80, a PEG ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.01. Vale S.A. has a twelve month low of $10.29 and a twelve month high of $23.17.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.11. Vale had a return on equity of 65.49% and a net margin of 30.59%. The firm had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.78 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Vale S.A. will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were given a $1.8803 dividend. This is a boost from Vale’s previous Variable dividend of $0.30. This represents a yield of 8.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. Vale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.61%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on VALE shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Vale from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. HSBC increased their price target on Vale from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Vale in a report on Monday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.42.

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

