Capital Analysts LLC Sells 1,398 Shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Capital Analysts LLC reduced its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) by 33.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,398 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GSY. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the second quarter worth $101,734,000. TruWealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 6,197.2% during the first quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 884,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,659,000 after acquiring an additional 870,638 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,015,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,641,000 after acquiring an additional 397,363 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 222.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 518,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,164,000 after purchasing an additional 357,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the first quarter valued at $16,354,000.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF stock opened at $50.47 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.48 and its 200 day moving average is $50.50. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 52-week low of $50.45 and a 52-week high of $50.60.

