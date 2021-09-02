Capital Analysts LLC Sells 1,550 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Capital Analysts LLC decreased its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 72.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,550 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ECL. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Shares of ECL opened at $224.97 on Thursday. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $181.25 and a fifty-two week high of $230.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $216.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $216.11. The company has a market cap of $64.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.81, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 20.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.76%.

In other Ecolab news, SVP Scott D. Kirkland sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.67, for a total value of $609,476.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,332,575.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 11,536 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.03, for a total transaction of $2,595,946.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,193 shares in the company, valued at $5,894,210.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 44,460 shares of company stock worth $9,860,974. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

Recommended Story: What is the operating income formula?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.