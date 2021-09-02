CapitaLand (OTCMKTS:CLLDY) Hits New 52-Week High at $6.31

CapitaLand Limited (OTCMKTS:CLLDY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.31 and last traded at $6.08, with a volume of 9496 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.10.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.83 and its 200-day moving average is $5.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

CapitaLand Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CLLDY)

CapitaLand Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of consultancy services. It operates through the following business segments: CapitaLand Singapore and International, CapitaLand China, CapitaLand India, CapitaLand Lodging, CapitaLand Financial, Corporate and Others. The CapitaLand Singapore and International segment involves in the residential, office, shopping malls, industrial, logistics and business parks property development in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Vietnam, The United States of America, Europe, Japan and Korea.

