Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) Price Target Increased to C$6.25 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) had its price objective hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$6.00 to C$6.25 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a na rating on the mining company’s stock.

CS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Capstone Mining from C$7.75 to C$7.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Capstone Mining from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Capstone Mining from C$4.70 to C$7.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Capstone Mining to C$7.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Capstone Mining from C$7.25 to C$8.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$6.24.

Shares of CS opened at C$5.60 on Wednesday. Capstone Mining has a twelve month low of C$1.23 and a twelve month high of C$6.64. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.90.

In related news, Senior Officer Raman Randhawa sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.52, for a total transaction of C$551,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 156,041 shares in the company, valued at C$860,722.16. Also, Director Darren Murvin Pylot sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.48, for a total transaction of C$1,644,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,648,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$9,038,470.25. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 933,053 shares of company stock worth $5,047,298.

Capstone Mining Company Profile

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

