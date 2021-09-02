CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Brokerages expect that CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.21) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for CarLotz’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.21) and the highest is ($0.20). The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that CarLotz will report full-year earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to ($0.64). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.63) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.56). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover CarLotz.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LOTZ shares. Barrington Research reduced their target price on CarLotz from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. William Blair lowered CarLotz from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CarLotz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on CarLotz in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

LOTZ stock opened at $4.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 5.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.27. CarLotz has a twelve month low of $3.62 and a twelve month high of $12.90. The firm has a market cap of $483.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 0.17.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in CarLotz in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. HBK Investments L P acquired a new stake in CarLotz in the first quarter worth about $3,565,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in CarLotz in the first quarter worth about $1,865,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in CarLotz in the first quarter worth about $1,280,000. Finally, Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in CarLotz in the first quarter worth about $558,000. Institutional investors own 23.59% of the company’s stock.

About CarLotz

CarLotz, Inc operates as a consignment-to-retail used vehicle marketplace that provides its corporate vehicle sourcing partners and retail sellers of used vehicles. The company serves corporate vehicle sourcing partners, which include fleet leasing companies, rental car companies, banks, captive finance companies, third-party remarketers, wholesalers, companies that manage their own fleets, and original equipment manufacturers; retail sellers of used vehicles to individuals; and retail customers.

