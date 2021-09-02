Carrefour (EPA:CA) PT Set at €21.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €21.00 ($24.71) price objective on Carrefour (EPA:CA) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CA. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €14.90 ($17.53) price target on Carrefour in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on Carrefour in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €17.50 ($20.59) target price on Carrefour in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on Carrefour in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Carrefour has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €18.33 ($21.56).

Shares of CA stock opened at €15.93 ($18.74) on Wednesday. Carrefour has a 52-week low of €16.31 ($19.19) and a 52-week high of €23.68 ($27.86). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €16.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of €16.05.

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, convenience stores, supermarkets, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites and m-commerce channels; and service stations.

