Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV) Short Interest Update

Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 166,900 shares, a growth of 27.5% from the July 29th total of 130,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,710,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Carver Bancorp from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

Shares of CARV opened at $19.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.08 and a 200 day moving average of $11.94. Carver Bancorp has a twelve month low of $5.40 and a twelve month high of $42.50.

In other Carver Bancorp news, SVP Sophia Haliotis sold 2,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $42,490.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Isaac Torres sold 2,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total transaction of $46,137.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 8,006 shares of company stock valued at $144,429 over the last 90 days. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Carver Bancorp by 120.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,650 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carver Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carver Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Carver Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carver Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,095,000. 18.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Carver Bancorp

Carver Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. Through Carver Federal Savings Bank, it offers deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits for consumers, businesses, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies.

