carVertical (CV) Achieves Market Cap of $4.69 Million

carVertical (CURRENCY:CV) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 2nd. During the last seven days, carVertical has traded down 7.9% against the dollar. One carVertical coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. carVertical has a total market capitalization of $4.69 million and $225,695.00 worth of carVertical was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.54 or 0.00060480 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002047 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002933 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00014327 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002047 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61.93 or 0.00126793 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $393.66 or 0.00805941 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.27 or 0.00047649 BTC.

About carVertical

carVertical is a coin. It launched on December 13th, 2017. carVertical’s total supply is 9,835,745,292 coins and its circulating supply is 7,625,478,192 coins. The Reddit community for carVertical is /r/carvertical and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . carVertical’s official website is www.carvertical.com/investors . carVertical’s official Twitter account is @verticalcar and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CarVertical is a blockchain-based vehicle history registry. The CarVertical will allow the network users to register their vehicles on the blockchain as a property and by installing a miner into the vehicle OBD slot (On-Board Diagnostics) generate a stream of real-time information that will be used to calculate the real value of the vehicle. In order to calculate the real value of a certain vehicle, the CarVertical team will use machine learning and advanced mathematical models. Furthermore, the CarVertical will feature a wallet that will serve as a gateway to most of their services, including the car's registration and maintenance records previously mentioned, and also perform insurance or technical inspection tasks. CarVertical token (CV) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to reward the network users that provide information about the vehicle. “

Buying and Selling carVertical

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as carVertical directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire carVertical should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase carVertical using one of the exchanges listed above.

