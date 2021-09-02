Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Trading Up 6%

Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) shares were up 6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $57.22 and last traded at $56.45. Approximately 32,815 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 5,349,076 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.26.

A number of analysts have commented on SAVA shares. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Cassava Sciences from $97.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Cassava Sciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cassava Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Cassava Sciences in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Cassava Sciences from $111.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cassava Sciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.83.

The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -142.24 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $96.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.72.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). Sell-side analysts predict that Cassava Sciences, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAVA. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Cassava Sciences by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,404,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,102,000 after buying an additional 434,153 shares during the last quarter. Bleichroeder LP grew its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 75.9% during the 1st quarter. Bleichroeder LP now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,475,000 after purchasing an additional 215,686 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 869,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,322,000 after purchasing an additional 183,568 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 337.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 223,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,040,000 after purchasing an additional 172,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 793.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 173,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,787,000 after purchasing an additional 153,686 shares in the last quarter. 26.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA)

Cassava Sciences, Inc engages in the development of novel drugs and diagnostics. It focuses on developing product candidates intended for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, including PTI-125 and PTI-125Dx. The company was founded by Remi Barbier and Barry M. Sherman in May 1998 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

