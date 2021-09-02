Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB) Research Coverage Started at Wedbush

Investment analysts at Wedbush began coverage on shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB) in a research note issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective points to a potential upside of 70.03% from the company’s current price.
Several other research analysts have also commented on CATB. HC Wainwright raised Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.75.
Shares of NASDAQ CATB opened at $9.41 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.61. The firm has a market cap of $36.74 million, a PE ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.62. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $6.31 and a twelve month high of $47.82.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 39.2% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 36,926 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 10,392 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 19.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 10,499 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 23.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 61,444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 11,646 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 168.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,811 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 13,685 shares during the period.
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is QLS-215, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein that is in preclinical development for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, a rare, debilitating and potentially life-threatening disease.
Recommended Story: Quick Ratio
Receive News & Ratings for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.