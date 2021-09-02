Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB) Research Coverage Started at Wedbush

Investment analysts at Wedbush began coverage on shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB) in a research note issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective points to a potential upside of 70.03% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on CATB. HC Wainwright raised Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

Shares of NASDAQ CATB opened at $9.41 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.61. The firm has a market cap of $36.74 million, a PE ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.62. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $6.31 and a twelve month high of $47.82.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.20) by ($0.06). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Catabasis Pharmaceuticals will post 14.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 39.2% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 36,926 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 10,392 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 19.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 10,499 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 23.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 61,444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 11,646 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 168.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,811 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 13,685 shares during the period.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is QLS-215, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein that is in preclinical development for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, a rare, debilitating and potentially life-threatening disease.

