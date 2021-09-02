Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) SVP Sells $108,182.25 in Stock

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) SVP Kay A. Schmidt sold 825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.13, for a total transaction of $108,182.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

CTLT stock opened at $133.86 on Thursday. Catalent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.65 and a 1-year high of $133.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $117.81 and its 200-day moving average is $111.28. The firm has a market cap of $22.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.42.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 14.26%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. Catalent’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CTLT shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Catalent from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Catalent from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Catalent from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Catalent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Catalent from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Catalent presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.91.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTLT. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent during the first quarter worth approximately $225,000. KBC Group NV raised its position in Catalent by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 22,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after purchasing an additional 4,766 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in Catalent by 25.9% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Catalent by 6.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 116,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,321,000 after purchasing an additional 7,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Catalent by 31.3% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 112,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,979,000 after buying an additional 26,959 shares in the last quarter. 97.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

