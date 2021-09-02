Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 1,175 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,853 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 113.5% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Marriott International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Avion Wealth boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 58.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MAR stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $135.36. 68,629 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,299,616. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.79, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $138.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.74. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.92 and a 12 month high of $159.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.20 and a beta of 1.88.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 83.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 115.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.64) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Marriott International from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $119.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marriott International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.07.

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

