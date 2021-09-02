Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Buys 1,040 Shares of Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,318 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Western Midstream Partners were worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 83.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 320,105 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $10,038,000 after purchasing an additional 145,604 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at about $5,321,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 1.9% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 32,529 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 207.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 7,150 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 20.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,572 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,804 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Midstream Partners alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised Western Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Western Midstream Partners from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley raised Western Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Western Midstream Partners from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Western Midstream Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.80.

Western Midstream Partners stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $20.54. 23,430 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,384,321. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a 12-month low of $6.99 and a 12-month high of $23.69. The stock has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 3.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.83.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $719.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.98 million. Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 33.76% and a return on equity of 31.96%. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.319 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.21%. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.20%.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile

Western Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, acquires and develops midstream energy assets. It engages in the business of gathering, processing, compressing, treating, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil for Anadarko, as well as third-party producers and customers.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.