Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 211 Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 211 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $515,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% in the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Allied Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% in the second quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Alphabet by 0.3% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 1,381 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,372,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 2.3% in the second quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 176 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Alphabet by 2.9% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 144 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL traded down $32.52 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2,871.79. 82,981 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,539,248. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,402.15 and a 52-week high of $2,925.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2,650.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,376.16. The company has a market cap of $1.91 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The company had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $10.13 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

GOOGL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,000.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,821.21.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

