Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stake in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,225 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $2,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RNG. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in RingCentral during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in RingCentral during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 317.9% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 117 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 86.2% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 121 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RingCentral in the second quarter worth $40,000. 75.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RNG stock traded down $6.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $254.26. 20,498 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,007,231. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.81, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. RingCentral, Inc. has a one year low of $229.00 and a one year high of $449.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.27 billion, a PE ratio of -176.42 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $269.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $294.27.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.89. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 9.78% and a negative return on equity of 59.27%. On average, equities analysts expect that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Mitesh Dhruv sold 321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.61, for a total value of $81,729.81. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,012 shares in the company, valued at $42,268,315.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Anand Eswaran sold 5,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.71, for a total transaction of $1,486,232.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 193,124 shares in the company, valued at $49,190,614.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,430 shares of company stock worth $16,695,015. Company insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on RNG. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of RingCentral in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of RingCentral from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RingCentral from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of RingCentral from $455.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of RingCentral from $515.00 to $410.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $423.85.

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

