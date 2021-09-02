Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Sells 3,196 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 52,811 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,196 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $3,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 0.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,422,154 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $931,911,000 after acquiring an additional 147,210 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 18.0% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,170,779 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $650,960,000 after buying an additional 1,855,636 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 9.6% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,994,604 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $641,592,000 after buying an additional 1,051,475 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 2.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,908,893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $581,983,000 after buying an additional 269,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,407,398 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $556,693,000 after buying an additional 123,934 shares in the last quarter. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.38.

NYSE:MPC traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $58.11. 174,256 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,364,592. The company has a market cap of $37.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $26.56 and a 1 year high of $64.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.16.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.28. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.42% and a negative return on equity of 3.09%. The company had revenue of $29.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.33) earnings per share. Marathon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was up 142.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently -67.44%.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

