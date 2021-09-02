Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Sells 5,790 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 25.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,688 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,790 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ACG Wealth raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 139,368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,313,000 after purchasing an additional 4,108 shares in the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 3,865 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 79,642 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,322,000 after acquiring an additional 7,457 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 306,601 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 32,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,203,000 after acquiring an additional 10,785 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 99,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total transaction of $6,674,312.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BMY traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $65.95. The company had a trading volume of 349,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,577,890. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $56.75 and a fifty-two week high of $69.75.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 37.76% and a negative net margin of 11.44%. On average, analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 30.43%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BMY shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.83.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

