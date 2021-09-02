CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR) Short Interest Up 19.1% in August

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 188,600 shares, a growth of 19.1% from the July 29th total of 158,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 339,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund by 1.9% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 166,885 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 3,181 shares during the period. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $133,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund by 26.9% in the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 15,150 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,207 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund by 25.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,441,868 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $26,881,000 after acquiring an additional 706,585 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund by 2.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 86,882 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 2,487 shares during the period.

Get CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund alerts:

Shares of IGR stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.35. The company had a trading volume of 319,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,002. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.36. CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund has a one year low of $5.49 and a one year high of $9.35.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.42%.

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund Company Profile

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund operates as a closed-end management investment company. Its primary objective is high current income and its secondary objective is capital appreciation. The company also engages in investing in real estate securities mainly located in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.

Featured Article: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.