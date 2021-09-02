Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Holdings Lowered by Ruffer LLP

Ruffer LLP lessened its position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,456,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,177 shares during the period. Centene accounts for 11.1% of Ruffer LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Ruffer LLP owned about 0.94% of Centene worth $397,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CNC. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Centene during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Centene during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Centene during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Centene by 800.0% during the 1st quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Centene by 166.7% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 91.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Centene in a report on Friday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Centene from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upped their target price on Centene from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Centene from $94.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Centene from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.42.

Shares of CNC traded up $1.87 on Thursday, reaching $64.58. The stock had a trading volume of 156,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,788,851. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.94. Centene Co. has a 12-month low of $53.60 and a 12-month high of $75.59.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $31.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.11 billion. Centene had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Centene news, Director Orlando Ayala sold 30,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total value of $2,070,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent D. Layton sold 4,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,366 shares of company stock valued at $4,785,170 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

