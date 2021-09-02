Centene (NYSE:CNC) and Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) Financial Comparison

Centene (NYSE:CNC) and Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Centene and Bright Health Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Centene 0 4 15 0 2.79 Bright Health Group 0 2 6 0 2.75

Centene currently has a consensus price target of $83.53, indicating a potential upside of 33.20%. Bright Health Group has a consensus price target of $18.43, indicating a potential upside of 91.96%. Given Bright Health Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Bright Health Group is more favorable than Centene.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Centene and Bright Health Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Centene $111.12 billion 0.33 $1.81 billion $5.00 12.54 Bright Health Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Centene has higher revenue and earnings than Bright Health Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

91.8% of Centene shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.4% of Bright Health Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Centene shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Centene and Bright Health Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Centene 0.61% 10.39% 3.88% Bright Health Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Centene beats Bright Health Group on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid. The Specialty Services segment offers healthcare services and products to state programs, correctional facilities, healthcare organizations, employer groups, and other commercial organizations. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

Bright Health Group Company Profile

Bright Health Group, Inc., an integrated care delivery company, engages in the delivery and financing of health insurance plans in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The company offers individual and family, Medicare, and employers insurance plans. It also operates 28 managed and affiliated risk-bearing primary care clinics. The company was formerly known as Bright Health Inc. and changed its name to Bright Health Group, Inc. in February 2021. Bright Health Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

