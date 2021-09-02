Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.620-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.600. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

CENTA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist started coverage on Central Garden & Pet in a report on Monday, May 10th. They set a buy rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on Central Garden & Pet from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Central Garden & Pet from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Central Garden & Pet in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set a buy rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Central Garden & Pet currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $58.67.

Shares of CENTA stock traded down $0.52 on Thursday, hitting $40.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,428. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.07. Central Garden & Pet has a fifty-two week low of $33.13 and a fifty-two week high of $55.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 0.64.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.38. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 15.62%. Analysts predict that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. Founded initially as a distribution company, it grew its business through a succession of over 50 acquisitions and created a broad portfolio which allows for economies of scale and market advantages.

