Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) Stock Price Down 2.9%

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) dropped 2.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $32.44 and last traded at $32.69. Approximately 680 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,039,856 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.67.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CERE. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $21.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.40.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.87.

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.01). Research analysts predict that Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -1.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Gabrielle Sulzberger bought 21,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.06 per share, with a total value of $275,357.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,723.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 61,387 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,753,826.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 326,908 shares of company stock worth $8,174,769.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 3,739.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 830,788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,407,000 after purchasing an additional 809,151 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cerevel Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $178,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Cerevel Therapeutics by 572.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 190,266 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 161,957 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cerevel Therapeutics by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 4,643,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,749,000 after purchasing an additional 99,033 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cerevel Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $120,000. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Cerevel Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:CERE)

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing CVL-231, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase II proof-of-concept trials in drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal onset epilepsy, as well as Phase I proof-of-principle trial for acute anxiety.

