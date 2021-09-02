Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB cut its position in shares of Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Change Healthcare were worth $965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Change Healthcare by 185.6% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Change Healthcare by 3,192.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CHNG opened at $22.06 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.63. Change Healthcare Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.49 and a 52 week high of $24.21. The company has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of -129.76, a P/E/G ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.49.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.03). Change Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 12.99% and a negative net margin of 1.75%. The firm had revenue of $867.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $857.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Change Healthcare Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Change Healthcare to a “buy” rating and set a $25.75 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.05.

About Change Healthcare

Change Healthcare, Inc engages in the development of healthcare technology platform that offers data and analytics-driven solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services. The Software and Analytics segment provides solutions for revenue cycle management, provider network management, payment accuracy, value-based payments, clinical decision support, consumer engagement, risk adjustment and quality performance, and imaging and clinical workflow.

