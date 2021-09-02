ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.15 EPS

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.15), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $56.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($6.97) earnings per share. ChargePoint’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.5% compared to the same quarter last year. ChargePoint updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2022 guidance to EPS.

NYSE CHPT opened at $21.23 on Thursday. ChargePoint has a one year low of $10.10 and a one year high of $49.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.38.

In other ChargePoint news, CFO Rex S. Jackson sold 22,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.22, for a total transaction of $718,860.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 362,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,685,001.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Linse sold 1,061,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $24,944,451.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,184,297 shares of company stock valued at $263,221,303 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ChargePoint stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) by 146.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,879 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,173 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in ChargePoint were worth $1,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 31.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.20.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

