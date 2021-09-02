Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Hits New 52-Week High at $446.61

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $446.61 and last traded at $444.06, with a volume of 2897 shares. The stock had previously closed at $444.68.

CRL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $410.00 to $461.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Argus increased their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. UBS Group increased their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $375.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Charles River Laboratories International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $391.13.

The firm has a market capitalization of $22.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $400.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $344.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $914.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.72 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 23.59% and a net margin of 12.10%. Charles River Laboratories International’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.21, for a total transaction of $1,488,177.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP William D. Barbo sold 12,387 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.82, for a total value of $4,989,731.34. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,760,726.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,819 shares of company stock valued at $16,637,502 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRL. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 644.4% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 67 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 174 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile (NYSE:CRL)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

