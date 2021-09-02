Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Has $255,000 Stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC trimmed its position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 16.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 581 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pitcairn Co. raised its position in shares of PACCAR by 3.7% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in PACCAR by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in PACCAR by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in PACCAR by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 8,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renasant Bank raised its position in PACCAR by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 2,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. 60.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PACCAR alerts:

PCAR stock opened at $82.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.57. The company has a market capitalization of $28.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.97. PACCAR Inc has a fifty-two week low of $79.05 and a fifty-two week high of $103.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.41 and a 200-day moving average of $90.02.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 7.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 99.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. Equities analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

A number of research firms recently commented on PCAR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Wolfe Research raised PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on PACCAR from $111.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on PACCAR from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PACCAR has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.08.

About PACCAR

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR).

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.