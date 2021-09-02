Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Has $325,000 Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lowered its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 4.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 73 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 23.0% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the second quarter valued at approximately $469,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 603.3% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 74,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,058,000 after buying an additional 64,300 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 11.4% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 126,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,655,000 after buying an additional 12,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 76.7% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 88,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,654,000 after buying an additional 38,545 shares in the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GPN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised Global Payments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $206.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Global Payments from $216.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Global Payments from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $219.00.

GPN stock opened at $162.51 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.04, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $180.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $194.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Global Payments Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.33 and a 52-week high of $220.81.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.14. Global Payments had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 10.83%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. Global Payments’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This is a boost from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.98%.

Global Payments declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, August 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Global Payments news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.30, for a total value of $96,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Connie D. Mcdaniel acquired 1,150 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $173.48 per share, with a total value of $199,502.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,970 shares in the company, valued at $2,423,515.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 4,686 shares of company stock valued at $800,475 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

