Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Lowers Holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 273 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the first quarter valued at about $822,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 18.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 891,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,887,000 after buying an additional 142,030 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 33.4% in the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 19,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 4,967 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the first quarter worth about $691,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 32.9% in the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 526,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,461,000 after buying an additional 130,495 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

MGM opened at $42.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $20.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.55 and a beta of 2.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.12. MGM Resorts International has a one year low of $19.55 and a one year high of $45.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.23.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 11.74% and a negative net margin of 18.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 682.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.52) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This is a boost from MGM Resorts International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.25%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MGM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.15.

In related news, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $880,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 224,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,888,912. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total value of $433,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,250 shares of company stock worth $1,980,150. Insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

