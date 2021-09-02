Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 637 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Intellia Therapeutics were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $49,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 67.8% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $81,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 300.0% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 2,727.7% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. 88.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intellia Therapeutics alerts:

NTLA stock opened at $164.04 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a PE ratio of -57.36 and a beta of 2.14. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.54 and a 12 month high of $202.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $146.44 and its 200 day moving average is $97.09.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $6.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.21 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 39.01% and a negative net margin of 442.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.61) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jean Francois Formela sold 30,946 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total value of $2,637,527.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Laura Sepp-Lorenzino sold 26,000 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.24, for a total transaction of $3,594,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,031,522 shares of company stock worth $134,096,778 over the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NTLA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $80.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $80.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $111.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $88.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.38.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

Further Reading: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.