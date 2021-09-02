Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Makes New $267,000 Investment in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 638 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 66 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 383 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 1,913 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 589 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA raised its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 3.3% during the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 1,047 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

TDY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $504.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $484.00.

NYSE TDY opened at $457.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.35, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $442.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $423.30. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $301.76 and a 12 month high of $465.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $1.67. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 10.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 15.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications; and electronic test and measurement equipment.

