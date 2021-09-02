Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Purchases 43 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 858 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. 17 Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in ANSYS during the second quarter valued at $1,898,000. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in ANSYS by 11.5% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,796 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 21.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,452 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 15.1% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 738,492 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $256,301,000 after acquiring an additional 96,937 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 47.4% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 234,189 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $82,602,000 after acquiring an additional 75,361 shares during the period. 88.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ANSS opened at $370.06 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $359.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $349.65. ANSYS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $292.79 and a twelve month high of $413.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $32.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.03, a PEG ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.23.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $452.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.34 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 25.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ANSS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on ANSYS in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $365.00 price target for the company. Benchmark raised their price target on ANSYS from $370.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their price target on ANSYS from $345.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on ANSYS from $389.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $349.75.

In other news, Director Barbara Vaughn Scherer sold 250 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $82,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alec D. Gallimore sold 625 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.84, for a total value of $219,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 65,651 shares of company stock worth $23,866,419. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.

