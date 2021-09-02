Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $133.18.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CHKP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th.
Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $125.09 on Thursday. Check Point Software Technologies has a 1-year low of $109.07 and a 1-year high of $139.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.88.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 28.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,255,638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $812,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621,558 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 164.0% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,328,952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $260,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446,914 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 167.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,054,655 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,477,000 after purchasing an additional 659,597 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter worth $71,375,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 38.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,153,698 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $250,108,000 after purchasing an additional 592,956 shares during the last quarter. 66.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile
Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.
