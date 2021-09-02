Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $133.18.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CHKP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th.

Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $125.09 on Thursday. Check Point Software Technologies has a 1-year low of $109.07 and a 1-year high of $139.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.88.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.05. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 39.90% and a return on equity of 25.58%. The business had revenue of $526.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 28.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,255,638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $812,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621,558 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 164.0% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,328,952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $260,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446,914 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 167.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,054,655 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,477,000 after purchasing an additional 659,597 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter worth $71,375,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 38.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,153,698 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $250,108,000 after purchasing an additional 592,956 shares during the last quarter. 66.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

