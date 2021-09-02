Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Shares Sold by Ruffer LLP

Ruffer LLP lessened its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 98.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,849 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 263,663 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CHKP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,255,638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $812,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621,558 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 164.0% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,328,952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $260,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446,914 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $71,375,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 85.9% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,212,697 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,785,000 after buying an additional 560,332 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $54,243,000. 66.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CHKP shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. Cowen started coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.00.

Shares of CHKP traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $125.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,150,243. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12-month low of $109.07 and a 12-month high of $139.26. The stock has a market cap of $17.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $122.67 and its 200 day moving average is $118.88.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.05. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 39.90%. The business had revenue of $526.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHKP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP).

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.