Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chemomab Ltd. is a clinical-stage biotech company. It focuses on the discovery and development of innovative therapeutics for fibrosis-related diseases with high unmet need. The company’s product pipeline includes CM-101. Chemomab Ltd., formerly known as Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd., is based in TEL-AVIV, Israel. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Chemomab Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Chemomab Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ CMMB traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.97. 93,529 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 258,033. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.65. Chemomab Therapeutics has a one year low of $11.30 and a one year high of $168.80. The stock has a market cap of $170.63 million, a P/E ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 0.84.

Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.01. On average, equities analysts predict that Chemomab Therapeutics will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMMB. Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chemomab Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,019,000. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Chemomab Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,526,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Chemomab Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,208,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Chemomab Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $837,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics by 389.3% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 40,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 32,353 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.98% of the company’s stock.

About Chemomab Therapeutics

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. engages in the research and development of biological drugs for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The company was formerly known as Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. and changed its name to Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. in March 16, 2021. Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd.

