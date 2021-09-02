Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $16.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Chemomab Ltd. is a clinical-stage biotech company. It focuses on the discovery and development of innovative therapeutics for fibrosis-related diseases with high unmet need. The company’s product pipeline includes CM-101. Chemomab Ltd., formerly known as Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd., is based in TEL-AVIV, Israel. “

Several other analysts have also weighed in on CMMB. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Chemomab Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an overweight rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on Chemomab Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of CMMB opened at $14.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $163.45 million, a PE ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 0.84. Chemomab Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $11.30 and a 1 year high of $168.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.65.

Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.01. On average, equities analysts predict that Chemomab Therapeutics will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Chemomab Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new position in Chemomab Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $239,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Chemomab Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $837,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Chemomab Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,208,000. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new position in Chemomab Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,526,000. 26.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chemomab Therapeutics Company Profile

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. engages in the research and development of biological drugs for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The company was formerly known as Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. and changed its name to Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. in March 16, 2021. Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd.

