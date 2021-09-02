Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) is Ruffer LLP’s 9th Largest Position

Ruffer LLP increased its position in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) by 198.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,594,944 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,724,944 shares during the period. Chesapeake Energy makes up about 3.8% of Ruffer LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Ruffer LLP owned about 2.65% of Chesapeake Energy worth $134,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CHK. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the 1st quarter worth $10,377,000. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $3,463,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $1,723,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $5,424,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $124,491,000.

Shares of CHK stock traded up $1.74 during trading on Thursday, hitting $58.35. 56,708 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,189,489. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.94. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $40.00 and a 52-week high of $59.30.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.44. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 100.67% and a negative return on equity of 301.73%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a $0.344 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3.17%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CHK. Capital One Financial raised Chesapeake Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chesapeake Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Chesapeake Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.50.

About Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; and Powder River Basin in Wyoming.

