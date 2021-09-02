Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Chewy’s revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:CHWY opened at $87.43 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $36.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,371.50, a PEG ratio of 43.32 and a beta of 0.08. Chewy has a 52 week low of $51.25 and a 52 week high of $120.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $86.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.67.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Chewy in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Chewy from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Chewy in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Chewy in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Chewy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.55.

In related news, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 10,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $837,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 41,853 shares in the company, valued at $3,348,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 20,927 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,988,065.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 281,289 shares of company stock valued at $22,018,264. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

