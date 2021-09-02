Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:CHWY opened at $87.43 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $86.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.67. The company has a market capitalization of $36.32 billion, a PE ratio of -4,371.50, a P/E/G ratio of 43.32 and a beta of 0.08. Chewy has a 1-year low of $51.25 and a 1-year high of $120.00.

Get Chewy alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on CHWY. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on shares of Chewy in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Chewy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chewy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Chewy in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Chewy from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chewy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.55.

In other news, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 37,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total transaction of $2,798,316.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 143,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,748,579.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Sumit Singh sold 77,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total value of $5,829,782.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,016,794.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 281,289 shares of company stock valued at $22,018,264 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.